Raisi gov't pursuing pragmatic negotiations: Ex-Iran envoy

Javad Mansouri, a former Iranian ambassador to China, told IRNA on Sunday that President Raisi's administration follows the Vienna Talks realistically and calmly because it seeks to reach consensus given national interests and realities on the ground, so this is one of the reasons that the negotiations take time.



The Raisi administration does not want to accept all viewpoints of the other side involved in the negotiations, which would naturally be irrational if it did; and at the same time, Tehran is not after dictating all its standpoint but wants to participate in a negotiation that is on the basis of logic, law, and rights, the ambassador argued.



It is interesting that the other parties have agreed that the Iranians are right, but they do not want to acknowledge the fact openly, he added.



According to the diplomat, it is expected that the talks in Vienna, Austria, to lift anti-Iran sanction and revive the 2015 nuclear deal bear fruit and all sides reach consensus; however, reaching such an agreement seems to be time-consuming.



Iran-China Agreement

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mansouri pointed to Iran-China 25-year Cooperation Program, saying that Beijing and Tehran have a long history of relationship, so they can work together to expand bilateral ties and affect regional developments.



China has gradually increased relationship with the Islamic Republic since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, he said, adding that the Chinese government's differences with the United States over East Asia would convince Beijing to expand collaborations with independent states such as Iran.



China needs energy and Iran can utilize Chinese market; thus, both Beijing and Tehran enjoy numerous fields of cooperation, the ambassador noted.



Iran-China partnership can also be beneficial for Central, South, and East Asia, he said, adding that such a cooperation can boost their position in international organizations as well.

