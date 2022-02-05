Zionists playing already failed US campaign against Iran

The US imposed sanctions on Iran from May 2018 following the Trump administration's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but former US president Donald Trump did not achieved any of his trilateral goals, including regime change in Iran, change of Iranians' behavior in the region, or signing a second nuclear agreement with the US.



Now, it seems that the Zionist regime plans to resort to the same failed project as Naftali Bennett, the Israeli prime minister, stressed that anti-Iran campaign has kicked off overtly and covertly in order to undermine Iranians' capabilities in all nuclear, economic, and cyber fields.



-- Israel's Hollow Military Power

The heads of the Zionist regime try to exaggerate their military might in the face of Arab states, and at the same time, attempt to form a coalition with the regional Arab governments to face Iran. The Tel Aviv regime claimed that Israel plans to set up a laser defense system within a year.



The regime utilized its Iron Dome system during the 33-day war against Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement, which was a disappointment for the Zionists. The Iron Dome system became operational in March 2011 at the cost of more than one billion Euros.



Some Zionist officials, including retired colonel of the Israeli army Yossi Langotsky, warned that Israel is facing several threats and that the regime cannot overcome all dangers by the use of the Iron Dome system.



Many observers question the ability of the system, saying how the Iron Dome can defend Israel in the face of regional powers such as Iran, while the system cannot protect the regime in the face of Palestinian and Lebanese rockets.



-- Trump's failed campaign

The Zionist regime labored hard to trigger Washington and Tehran to enter a war in four years of the Trump administration, which brought no fruit for the Zionists, and now in the Biden administration, they are trying to form a regional alliance against the Islamic Republic in the region.



The Zionist officials have a long history of propagating a false story on Iran's nuclear program in a bid to create a front against the Islamic Republic, but the trick is doomed to fail.



Zionist media outlets and politicians have recently alleged that the Islamic Republic is very close to developing a nuclear bomb, while the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear activities and Tehran reiterated that it wants nuclear program for peaceful purposes.



Disappointed with the Biden administration to put pressure on Iran, Tel Aviv plans to find allies among Arab states of the region in order to revitalize the United States' failed campaign against the Islamic Republic.



Although there is no doubt that the Israeli-initiated collective pressure against Iran would have the same fate of the US maximum pressure, the Zionists resort to the project with the aim of conveying a message to the White House that they oppose any agreement between the US plus the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) and Iran.



Observers believe that the Vienna talks would continue to pave the way for reaching a consensus in order to lift anti-Iran sanctions, as happened in 2015, when American republicans and Israel's former premier Benjamin Netanyahu could not get in the way of signing the nuclear deal.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish