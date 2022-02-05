Verification, among Iran’s main issues in Vienna Talks

Some agreements have been reached on having guarantee for political and economic fields, Amirabdollahian told reporters in Tehran after visiting mausoleum of the late Imam Khomeini to pay tribute to him on the fifth day of Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).

What the Iranian negotiating team seeks is to have guarantees for all economic, legal, and political levels, the foreign minister noted.

He went on to say that the Iranian team seriously pursues reception of guarantees from the Western side for their commitments to the agreement to be reached based on Vienna talks.

Iran has explicitly told the American sides, who send messages through intermediaries these days, that they have to show their goodwill in practice, the foreign minister stressed.

What is written on papers is good but not enough, he underlined.

Iran and 4+1 resumed talks on November 29, 2021, in Vienna, Austria, to work on the text and make effort to settle disagreements.

According to Iranian officials, the Islamic Republic has attended the Vienna talks with due seriousness and authority and if the other side is more serious to lift the sanctions, time to reach a final agreement will be shorter.

