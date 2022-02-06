Top security official stresses balance in Vienna Talks commitments

"Despite limited progress in the #ViennaTalks, we are still far from achieving the necessary balance in the commitments of the parties," Shamkhani wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.

"Political decisions in #Washington are requirements for balance of commitments to reach a good agreement," he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a phone talk with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said that Iran seriously favors a good agreement while reiterating that positive developments in Vienna negotiations are not quite satisfactory.

All sides are expected to have defined work plans in line with achieving an agreement in Vienna and be ready to take political decisions, he noted.

The Iranian top diplomat also expressed regret that the JCPOA has brought no economic benefits for Iran during the recent years.

9376**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish