-- Iran-China trade hit $14.8b in 2021

Trade between Iran and China in 2021 hovered around $14.8 billion, of which $6.5 billion accounted for the latter’s imports from Iran.

According to China’s Customs Office, transactions between the two countries showed a less-than-one-percent drop compared to the corresponding figure of 2020, when the figure crossed the 14.9-billion-dollar mark, reported ifpnews.com.

China’s imports from Iran grew more than 1% in 2021, year-on-year, reaching $6.5 billion. China imported over $6.4 billion worth of goods from Iran in 2020.

-- IME weekly trade exceeds $862m

The Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced that over 2.04 million tons of commodities, valued at over $862 million, were traded in its domestic trading and export halls in the week closing on February 4.

A total of 1.75 million tons of various products, worth about $645 million, were traded on IME’s domestic and export metal and mineral trading hall, ime.co.ir reported on Saturday.

Among the traded products were 799,003 tons of steel, 7,465 tons of copper, 6,400 tons of aluminum ingots, 18 tons of precious metals concentrate, 857,181 tons of cement and 1kg of gold bars.

-- Iranian architecture most famous for use of tilework

Iranian civilization has left a discernable mark on the architectural styles in both historically Persian territories and many other places across the greater Middle East and beyond, styles which reflect specific geographical and climatic features of certain locations as well as broader cultural transformations and religious convictions throughout history. Numerous mosques, monuments, and court buildings scattered across the region are living books talking about the history of Iranian art and architecture.

-- IAEA Chief: Vienna Talks on Right Track

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says despite certain challenges, ongoing talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries in Vienna are on the right track.

In an interview with Saudi-owned Aal-Arabiya TV, Rafael Grossi added that it would be clear within the next few days whether the Vienna negotiations between Iran and the five remaining parties to the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), would result in an outcome.

-- Report: Iran’s Minerals Export Grows 90%

Iran’s large mining and mineral companies have managed to export $9.489 billion worth of products in first nine months of current year, showing a 90.8 percent hike as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Up to $280.630 million worth of steel and steel products were exported from the country from March 21 to Dec. 22 in a way that mining and mineral sector accounted for maximum 55.6 percent export share to itself.

-- Top Commander: Our Airspace Is a ‘Red Line’

The commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force on Saturday warned the enemies of a crushing response if they make any mistake, saying the security of the Iranian airspace is a “red line” for the force.

“The Air Defense Force, with eyes that are always open and watchful and with all its might, is the protector of the sky of this country, because the security of the Iranian airspace is the Air Defense Force’s red line and the highest point of sensitivity,” Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard said. Sabahi-Fard warned that the Islamic Republic does not back away from or joke about its national interests.

-- Leader praises Moustapha Akkad, Anthony Quinn for “The Message”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has praised Syrian-American director Moustapha Akkad for his 1976 movie “The Message” and Mexican-American actor Anthony Quinn for playing the role of Hamza in the epic on the rise of Islam.

He made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with the organizers of an international conference on Hamza (AS), uncle of the Prophet Muhammad (S), held by Al-Mustafa International University in Qom last Thursday.

-- Over 100 companies expected to attend Iran-UAE trade conference in Dubai

- Head of Iran Trade Center in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammad-Reza Talaei has said over 100 Iranian and foreign companies are expected to attend an Iran-UAE trade conference which is set to be held at the mentioned center in UAE.

As reported by the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), the conference is scheduled to be held on Tuesday and a virtual exhibition is also going to be held alongside the conference during February 8-19.

-- Archaeologist finds bizarre object in Persian Gulf

An Iranian archaeologist has accidentally discovered a bizarre object while diving into the coral seabed of the Persian Gulf in southern Iran.

Initial estimates suggest the sunken object may have a spiritual significance as it bears religious shapes and motifs.

“Coincidentally, while diving on the shores of the Persian Gulf near Qeshm Island, I found an unknown object on the seabed. At first, I thought it was made of stone,” ISNA quoted archaeologist Samaneh Lashgari as saying on Saturday.

