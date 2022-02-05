Pres. Raisi congratulates re-election of Sergio Mattarella as President of Italy

Congratulating the re-election of Sergio Mattarella as President of Italy, President Raisi emphasized the friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Italy.

Recalling the deep-rooted history of political, economic, and cultural relations between Iran and Italy, President Raisi expressed hope that the interactions between the two states will be further expanded in various areas of bilateral, international, and regional cooperation in the light of a joint effort to utilize various capacities of cooperation based on mutual respect.

Iran's president concluded his message by wishing health and success for the president of Italy and prosperity for the people of the Republic of Italy.

