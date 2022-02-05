Refusal to issue visa for Iran athletes another sign of US hostility

Ali Rezaei, the spokesman for the Sports and Youth Fraction of the Iranian Parliament, told IRNA on Saturday that the USA Wrestling Foundation invited Iran's freestyle wrestling team to travel to the country to take part in a friendly match, but the US administration politicized the sport event, so a couple of days prior to the contest, they declared that they would not issue visas for a few number of Iranian wrestling caravan.



Rezaei went on to say that given the fact that the US and Iran have different time zones, the Iranian athletes should travel to the country a few days before the competition to get ready and adjust with the American time zone, but the US administration refused to issue visas for some wrestlers, then both the Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation and the Ministry of Sport and Youth reached the conclusion that they should not dispatch the whole team to the United States.



Different administrations of the United States' have adopted hostile policies towards the Islamic Republic of Iran over the four decades, he said, noting that Washington has always resorted to carrot and stick policy when it came to dealing with the Iranian nation.



Pointing to the US's anti-Iran policies, the legislator argued that the American officials pursue direct talks with the Iranian authorities and simultaneously exacerbate economic sanctions against the Iranian nation.



He further criticized the United States' double standard when it comes to the Iranian people, adding that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has time and again warned Iranian officials that the US is not trustworthy.



According to the Iranian MP, the Americans refused to issue visa for Iranian athletes this time and in the past, they kept Iranians waiting at airports or conducted fingerprinting process, which amounted to disrespecting Iran's representatives.



The decision by the Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation and the Ministry of Sport and Youth to not to send the Iranian athletes to the US is in line with preserving reputation and honor of the Iranian nation, he underlined.

