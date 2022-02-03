Iranian freestyle wrestling team cancels visit to US due to visa denial

In the email sent to Baumgartner, Dabir regretted to announce that the Iranian national freestyle wrestling team because the United States had not issued visas for six members of the team.

He also said that the authorities of the US took the measure in spite of all the preparations made by the members of the Iranian team and the presentation of all the necessary documents and the subsequent pursuance.

Dabir announced that the US had denied visas to two wrestlers, the coach, head of the team, an Olympic referees of the Iranian Wrestling Federation, and himself, so Iran Wrestling Federation had no choice but to cancel the trip.

He also expressed protest against the disrespectful and impolite behavior of some members of the US Consulate General in Dubai with the head of the Iranian national wrestling team, who was interrogated for about 5 hours.

He went on to say that he was convinced that Baumgartner and the American wrestlers have not played a role in the unsportsmanlike political currents.

Head of Iran Wrestling Federation Alireza Dabir

The Iranian and American free wrestling teams were supposed to have matches on February 12 at the formal invitation of the US.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish