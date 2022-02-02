Iranian scientists, entrepreneurs meet Pakistani provincial health minister

The delegation met with health minister of Sindh province Azra Pechuho on Wednesday and discussed the possibility of joint manufacturing of Anti Snake Venom and Anti-Rabbies Serum.

Iqbal Chaudhry, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences of Karachi University and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMSTECH), and representatives of the Consulate General of Iran were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the cooperation of Iranian and Pakistani experts for the joint manufacturing of Anti Snake Venom and Anti-Rabbies Serum was discussed in Sindh province.

During trip to Karachi, members of the Iranian delegation will also visit various medical and research centers, including the University of Karachi.

The visit followed a recent meeting between Hassan Nourian, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi, with the Minister of Health, during which an agreement to develop scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries was also reached.

272**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish