Cheap hotels add to Kish Island's tourism attractions

What are the cheapest hotels in Kish? Finding a suitable hotel at an affordable price is one of the primary concerns in choosing Kish? And can't you find a hotel with good amenities and low prices and you are worried about your accommodation? If this is difficult for you, you can stay with us to get acquainted with cost-effective hotels in Kish.

***Grand Hotel

Grand Kish Hotel is a short distance from the beach and to reach the beach you need to walk about 10 minutes and also the time to reach some of the best recreational areas of Kish such as Dolphin Park or the underground city of Kariz is about 10 minutes by car and this hotel It is built on a land area of ​​6400 square meters, which is in a very good position to the sea and markets. Also, most of the hotel rooms have a terrace and sea view, and its services can be a refrigerator, TV, pool, suite, restaurant, Internet, Persian service, Iranian service, parking, prayer hall, lobby, satellite, gym, shop and booth, coffee shop and its address is in Kish, Moj, and Darya Boulevard, in front of Venus Bazaar.

***Lotus Hotel

The location of this hotel is on Danesh Boulevard, and it has good access to shopping centers; Morvarid Bazaar and Kish Chinese Shopping Center are very close to this hotel which is about 6 minutes away, and its rooms are relatively large and equipped with appropriate facilities. In recent years, it has been renovated and its restaurant with a variety of Persian and French dishes, as well as its coffee shop with a variety of snacks and drinks, has a quiet environment and hotel rooms with facilities such as hairdryer, TV, minibar, Internet, bathroom, and toilet. The toilet is equipped and the hotel has double rooms, either one double bed or two single beds, triple rooms have one double bed and one single bed, and families can also choose 4-bed rooms. Breakfast is also available at the hotel. It's free.

***Aftab Shargh Hotel

The location of Aftab Shargh Hotel is located at the beginning of Saheli Boulevard in Saadi Square (native area) of Kish. It is further away from the beach than the previous two hotels. But instead has a round trip service for its guests and also this hotel has a beautiful green space, immaculate lobby, and clean and stylish rooms and its only drawback may be its distance from shopping and entertainment centers. With an excellent transfer with friendly and patient drivers, it does not leave any worries for its passengers, and also its other facilities include a coffee shop, billiard hall, and cafe. Its restaurant also offers a variety of clean and varied food. Its address is in Kish, Saadi Square, Jask Boulevard.

***Aramesh Hotel

Aramesh Kish Hotel is located in one of the best recreational and tourist areas of Kish Island and is close to the main markets of Kish such as Venus Bazaar, Maryam Bazaar, Olive Bazaar, and Business Center Bazaar and also easy access to entertainment centers such as the Grand Pier. Maryam Bowling, water sports center, etc., has caused the hotel to attract more travelers, which has 3 floors and 67 rooms and facilities such as elevator, prayer hall, wireless internet in the lobby, French toilet, safe, TV, Refrigerator, and so on.

***Shaili Hotel

Shaili Hotel is also one of the most popular 3-star hotels in Kish and is considered as one of the cheap hotels in Kish; You can find it on the island at a low price and enjoy the very convenient amenities and accommodation provided for you. This hotel has 39 rooms and facilities such as high-speed internet, airport transfer, free airport transfer, and laundry. The hotel restaurant also serves a variety of delicious local, traditional and Persian food to its guests, the address of which can be found in Kish, at the end of the sea boulevard.

***Ana Hotel

This hotel is one of the most popular hotels in Kish with its proximity to Kish shopping centers such as Morvarid, China, and Sarina two and suitable entertainment facilities such as wonderful and pleasant green space, tea, and hookah service, room service, laundry and WiFi internet. You can also enjoy a variety of Persian and French dishes and stay in double rooms, one double bed or two single beds for guests. Some other rooms have three beds and in some of these rooms, one bed.

