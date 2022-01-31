Romanian diplomat lauds Tabriz rich history

Mirela-Carmen Grecu made the remarks in a meeting with managing director of East Azarbaijan Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ahmad Hamzezad.

She urged officials to spare no efforts to introduce culture.

She also termed the 15th Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition (TITE) as an important opportunity to become familiar with various Iranian ethnic groups’ culture.

Meanwhile, Hamzezad referred to the 4,000 historical and tourist attractions in East Azarbaijan Province, saying that the grounds have been paved for hosting Iranian and foreign tourists after COVID-19 pandemic and during Nowruz Holiday.

He noted that Leilan town in East Azarbaijan dates back to 9,000 years ago which is important in the history of Iran and the province.

