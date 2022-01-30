Iran a key trade partner for Brazil: Ambassador

The ambassador made the remarks during a meeting in Arak with the governor of Iranian central province of Markazi.

He said that Brazil has maintained the level of its trade relations with Iran despite the sanctions on Tehran.

Earlier in the day President of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam Hossein Shafei had referred to Iran’s chances for trade with Brazil and said that COVID curbs did not reduced trade ties with Brazil and exchanges between the two countries have even increased.

Iran imported some $1.7 billion of goods from Brazil over the first 10 months of 2021 while exporting only $116 million of goods to the country, Shafei said, urging the need for balancing trade between the two countries.

He reiterated the necessity for launching direct shipping lines between Iran and South America and a direct air line to Sao Paulo, as well as to solve the problem of transportation to the region.

