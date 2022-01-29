Commander: Iran Navy has advanced equipment by relying on domestic power

Rear Admiral Irani said that the continuous and effective presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy in the world's water zones is very significant to promote sustainable maritime security.

He noted that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called the Navy a strategic force that is important both in scientific and equipment and has a special political and military position, given the policies prevailing in the region and some of the existing threats.

Earlier, Naval forces from China, Russia, and Iran launched the Marine Security Belt 2022 Exercise.

According to Iran’s Army, after holding explanatory meetings the Iranian armed forces along with Russian and Chinese maritime forces initiated the military drills in the northern Indian Ocean.

Spokesman of the 2022 Marine Security Belt Exercises Second Admiral Mostafa Tajoddini announced that tactical drills such as rescuing a floating vessel, releasing a hijacked vessel, shooting at specific targets, shooting at air targets at night, and other operational exercises are among the sections of the naval drills.

