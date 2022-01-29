Tehran-Baku, two good events

Recent developments in the relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan show the will of the parties to strengthen relations between the two countries, and at the same time, confirm the policy of the Iran government to increase interaction with neighboring countries.



Last week, the visit of Mr. Qasem Rostami, Minister of Housing and Urban Development to Baku, and the visit of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Zakir Hassanov, to Iran were two good visits and showed a bright future for Tehran-Baku relations.



Transportation is one of the main pillars of Iran's cooperation with its neighbors, the strengthening of which can be both revenue-generating and effective in ensuring security in the region. Iran is a large country with several neighbors, connecting the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus to the warm waters of the Persian Gulf and continental Europe. The Republic of Azerbaijan is also a bridge for Iran to enter Europe through the Black Sea and Russia, and Iran is considered a railway route to the north.

The expansion of bilateral relations is of strategic importance for both sides, and the accession of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the north-south corridor with the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway will lead to profitable economic developments. If Mr. Rostam Ghasemi's visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan accelerates the construction of this line, especially the 35-kilometer Rasht-Anzali route, not only rail transit but also maritime transport between Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia and other countries along the Caspian Sea will be strengthened.

Negotiations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan for the construction of a car bridge on the Astarachai border river, participation in the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, completion of the terminal built in Astara by the Republic of Azerbaijan, activation of the Nakhchivan-Mashhad passenger train, development of transport cooperation and road transit Cargo fleet traffic, the establishment of the Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor, the increase of flights and maritime cooperation, if implemented, will have a great impact on increasing the economic revenues of the two countries.

The visit of General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Iran and his constructive talks with the President, the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Minister of Defense of our country are also promising for the expansion of joint military, defense and security cooperation. Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite the various ups and downs in relations between the two countries, have always maintained military relations with each other and meetings of the two countries' defense ministers have been held regularly in Tehran and Baku. Although the results of military talks are not usually announced, it can be assumed that the continuation of joint military exercises and the development of the defense industry and Iran's support for strengthening the defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been agreed.

The visit of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Tehran, which was followed by defense consultations and agreements between the two countries, will certainly be very important for ensuring lasting peace in the region. The borders of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are the borders of peace, friendship and popular interaction, and the strengthening of military cooperation, exchange of information and joint operations, especially in the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, will increase security in the region and its borders.

The visit of our Minister of Housing and Urban Development to Baku and the presence of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran once again showed that Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have good capacities to strengthen interactions and expand bilateral relations. They will increase the level of political, economic and security interactions between the two countries.

