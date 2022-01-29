Iran condemns rocket attack on Baghdad airport

Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Saturday that such suspicious acts would create insecurity and chaos and open the way for malign actors and affect service rendering for Iraqi citizens.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always advocated for security, development and integrity of Iraq and backed the Iraqi government’s measures to ensure stability and establishment, the statement added.

Ten rockets landed in Baghdad International Airport early on Friday, six of which impacted the American base Victoria.

