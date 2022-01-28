EU’s Mora: Political decisions needed now in Vienna

“The 8th round of the #ViennaTalks #JCPOA, which started 27 December, so far the longest, takes a break”, Mora wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

He added that “participants will go back to capital for consultations and instructions to come back next week".

“Political decisions are needed now. Safe travels to all participants”, he noted.

While nearly one month has passed since the beginning of the 8th round of Vienna negotiations aimed at terminating the US sanctions on Iran, the talks are being pursued at various levels and the negotiating teams have removed many of the disagreements, better known as open parentheses.

The Iranian delegation is seriously present at the negotiating table, emphasizing that the more serious the other side will be in lifting the sanctions the sooner the final agreement will be achieved.

