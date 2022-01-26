Nadal says “very proud” of inspiring Iran teenage tennis player

Through a voice message to The National, Nadal said that story of Meshkatolzahra is “amazing” and he is excited to meet her.

Meshkatolzahra Safi, 17, is the first Iranian tennis player entering Grand Slam and winning a match in the Australian Open.

At the corridor of the Australian Open, Safi met her idol and posted her photo with him on her Instagram, according to The National.

“I was in the corridor and somebody from the tournament just introduced me to her and explained to me a little bit the history. For me it was a pleasure to know more about her, I think it’s amazing, her story; super special to see players from different parts of the world, especially parts of the world that historically we never had players on the tour,” Nadal has told The National.

Winner of 20 Grand Slam tournaments, Nadal, said it is “fantastic to see a player from Iran."

“It’s a great story and it really was a pleasure to meet her.”

The Spanish teniss player noted, “For me, it’s something special. If I am able to inspire anyone to help them to make positive decisions on the lives of the people, it’s something that I am very proud of.”

Safi has told IRNA on Wednesday that no one believed that she would be qualified to attend the Grand Slam.

“But, my presence in the Australian Open changed their equations.”

