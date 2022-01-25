Iran FM meets his counterpart from Togo in Tehran

Dussey, who is now in Tehran, held also negotiations with the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday.

In the meeting, President Raisi said that Iran is after strengthening all-out relations with African states including Togo.

The relations would be in line with serving common interests, the Iranian president stressed in the Monday meeting.

For his part, the Togolese foreign minister noted that his country is keen to broaden ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Dussey also condemned the West unfair sanctions against countries and independent nations.

