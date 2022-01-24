Iran, Syria discuss issues of bilateral importance

Speaking during the meeting, the Syrian foreign minister hailed Iran's role in providing support for the Syrian government and nation in the fight against the terrorist groups and their sponsors across the world.

Mikdad said that the resolve on both Iran and Syria paves the way for the expansion of relations, in economic areas in particular.

Referring to the negotiations underway in Vienna between Iran and the five world powers (known as P4+1), he wished the talks will yield result so that the US unlawful sanctions on Iran will be removed soon.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, voiced Iran’s readiness for implementing the already signed agreements with Syria, expressing hope that bilateral relations between the two countries will continue to grow.

