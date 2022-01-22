Interim agreement in Vienna talks not on Iran's agenda

In reaction to a US media which has claimed that Russia has offered Iran an interim nuclear deal to help revive the JCPOA, an Iranian informed source told IRNA that this report is not confirmed and the interim agreement has never been on Iran's agenda, and Iran accepts only a reliable and lasting agreement.

NBC News quoted two senior US officials, one Congressional official, one former US official, and four other people familiar with the discussions as claiming that Moscow, with the US knowledge, had offered Iran to benefit from lifting some sanctions in the face of the imposition of some nuclear restrictions under an interim nuclear deal.

The sources said the US is aware of Russia's proposal to Iran, but senior officials of Biden administration noted that temporary measures are not the subject of serious discussions, NBC claimed.

Earlier, regarding the existence of a so-called step-by-step plan in the Vienna talks, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Iran in Vienna is negotiating on the basis of drafts for lifting sanctions and how to stop Iran's compensatory measures.

There is no such thing as a step-by-step agreement or temporary plans, he added.

The eighth round of the Joint Commission meetings of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) continues at different forms and levels in Vienna, where representatives from Iran, the European Union, and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) hold talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal and removal of US-imposed sanctions on Iran.

