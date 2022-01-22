COVID-19 kills 30 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 30 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 132,202, Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

3,503 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 426 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,078,024 patients out of a total of 6,245,346 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,216 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 60,465,452 Iranians have received the first dose and 53,517,573 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 14,269,799 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish