COVID-19 kills 19 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 19 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 132,132, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

4,060 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 330 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,071,217 patients out of a total of 6,231,909 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,271 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 60,404,946 Iranians have received the first dose and 53,334,908 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 13,476,916 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

