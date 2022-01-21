COVID-19 kills 20 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 20 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 132,172, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

5,276 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 383 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,075,730 patients out of a total of 6,241,843 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,228 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 60,447,659 Iranians have received the first dose and 53,461,941 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 14,013,465 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

