President Raisi: Iran-Russia comprehensive document to be finalized soon

President Raisi met Russian businessmen during his visit to Moscow to operationalize the roadmap for promoting economic relations.

Describing the familiarity with the views of economic activists in Russia as very important, President Raisi said that familiarity between the officials of the two states with the views of the activists in the field of trade and economy can be effective in making strategic decisions for mutual cooperation.

He said that Russia is known for its valuable civilization and culture, adding that there are many capacities in Iran and Russia to develop cooperation.

President Raisi noted that besides the common interests, Iran and Russia have common enemies, so they need to bring growth and development to such an extent that others cannot enter the region to achieve their political and cultural goals.

Stressing the need for identifying the causes of low trade volume between the two states, President Raisi highlighted that they need to be identified and resolved.

Referring to the meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, President Raisi underlined that they addressed bilateral, regional, and international issues and reiterated that the two sides agreed that the cooperation capacities of Iran and Russia should develop, the North-South Corridor should be activated and the problems facing economic activists should be resolved.

Stressing the need for changes in the monetary and banking system between Iran and Russia, President Raisi underscored that to solve this problem, central banks of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia can agree to activate banks of Iran and Russia in both states so that economic activists can conduct their monetary and financial transactions with ease.

He described the stances of the Presidents of Iran and Russia as close, and said that the the comprehensive document oon Iran-Russia cooperation will be finalized soon.

