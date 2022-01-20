Gov’t Spox: Pres. Raisi's visit to Russia positive step to realization of strong Iran

President Raisi's visit to Russia, like the trip to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, is a successful step towards the realization of a strong Iran, Bahadori Jahromi wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

He added that economic cooperation in the development of oil and gas fields, construction of petro refineries and technology transfer to north-south power plant, rail and transit projects, as well as facilitating banking interactions are significant achievements of the Iranian president's trip.

President Raisi who has been invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to have an official visit to Russia met and held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday evening.

He arrived in Moscow on Wednesday noon, heading a high-profile political-economic delegation comprising of Iran’s ministers of foreign affairs, petroleum, and economy for a two-day visit.

