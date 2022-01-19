Iran among world’s 14 power plant builders

Research and Human Sources Deputy Reza Anjom-Shoa said in an internal conference in the ministry said that Iranian engineers have constructed over 86 gigawatts of power plants in the country.

The 54,800-km-long power grid in Iran provide 30 million customers with electricity, according to Anjom.

He also said that the Ministry of Energy is managing 30,000 km of water transfer pipeline, 16,000 km of watering networks, 166 water treatment plants, 18 million customers and 8 million wastewater system customers along with 715 dams that reserve 54 billion cubic meters of water.

The official said that the administration is seeking to increase the country’s power generating capacity by 35,000 megawatts in the next four years.

