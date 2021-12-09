Iran determined to develop mining coop in western Africa

Director of the Iranian Mining Engineering Organization (IMEO) Taqi Nabaei told IRNA on Thursday that the IMEO and Mali Chamber of Mines (CMM) signed a contract last week in order to form commissions and prepare for future cooperation.

According to the Iranian official, IMEO and CMM prioritize cooperation on the export of technical and engineering services, preparing investment, training and research packages as well as an exchange of trainers and trainees.

Nabaei went on to say that Iranian investors, who are willing to invest in Mali in more than 25 million dollars, will be exempted from any tax for 30 years.

He expressed hope for forming consortiums in Iran to be ready to work in bauxite mines in Mali.

Pointing to their plans to manufacture Aluminium oxide and iron ore concentrate in the African country, he said that Iran is going to construct railway infrastructure in Mali to make the projects beneficial for both sides.

Transfer of localized know-how of electricity generation is another project of the Islamic Republic in Mali to improve material processing in the African nation, he noted, adding that experts will discuss the aforementioned issues.

Iranian and Malian sides have agreed upon holding seminars, webinars and exhibitions as well as exchanging their knowledge and experiences in the mining sector.

Mali is a landlocked country in West Africa, extending southwest from the southern Sahara Desert through the Sahel to Sudan's savanna zone.

