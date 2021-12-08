Lawmaker: Iran's oil export increased

Pointing to the trilateral gas swap agreement with Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, Hosseinzadeh said that the agreement is promising to revive and develop economic cooperation with Turkmenistan, which could thwart the US plan to remove Iran from the regional gas market.

Referring to restoring economic ties with Turkmenistan as a significant step that was taken, he added that they strengthened their relations with Turkmenistan by signing a gas agreement which is also a good opening in the field of diplomacy.

He reiterated that citing reports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), because of the measures taken, Iran's oil export has increased considerably.

