President vows to strengthen grounds for attracting elite

"The government does not intend to ignore the concerns and statements of the Supreme Leader regarding retaining the elite only as a recommendation but is determined to work on strengthening grounds for attracting and retaining the elite," the President said.

Raisi stated that the elite and university technologists are the country's assets, adding that the government and the university should work together to resolve the concerns and problems of the beloved elite and facilitate their contribution to the country.

The President said that Sharif University should be a pioneer in retaining the elite, adding, "One of the important reasons for my presence at Sharif University of Technology was that this university is an important center for attracting the elite in the country and has a very important role in this field."

Raisi pointed out that today it is necessary to create change in all areas of the country, adding that changing the current situation to the desired one should be based on science and innovation, and in this regard, universities, professors, and educated students have a significant role.

Ayatollah Raisi also said, "With science and technology, we can create change in various fields of industry and agriculture and no longer sell raw materials, and this is possible as we have made significant progress in the industries that were under the most restrictions and sanctions."

Emphasizing the need for close cooperation between the government and the university, the President said, "The government has tried to reduce the distance between itself and the people in the past 100 days and it is necessary to bridge the gap between the government and the university as well."

"The university is a scientific, intellectual, and technological support for the government, which can contribute to the government's activities with considerable accuracy and speed in all areas," he said.

Raisi directed all governmental bodies to use domestic capabilities and facilities and discouraged government departments and companies from using foreign products while domestic goods with acceptable quality and standards are available.

The distribution of research budgets needs to be smart and be directed towards needs and problems of the country, the President stated.

