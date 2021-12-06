Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 6

*** IRAN DAILY

- Iran will not back down on its demands: Top negotiator

The Islamic Republic will not backtrack on its demands made during the latest talks in Vienna over its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iran’s top negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani told Italy’s ANSA news agency in an exclusive interview published on Sunday.

- UAE national security adviser to visit Iran

The United Arab Emirates’ top national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is expected to arrive in Tehran today to discuss bilateral ties, Iran’s top security body said on Sunday.

Sheikh Tahnoon, who is a brother of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, travels to Tehran at the invitation of Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, the SNSC’s secretariat said.

- Pakistani naval fleet docks at Iran’s Bandar Abbas

A Pakistani naval fleet, comprising three warships, arrived in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf.

The commander of the Pakistani fleet, which will stay in Bandar Abbas for four days ending on December 8, was welcomed on Sunday morning by the commander of the first naval district of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, Press TV reported.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Multiple Attacks Hit U.S. Bases in Syria, Iraq

DAMASCUS (Dispatches) -- Syrian state television reported on Sunday that multiple explosions had been heard inside the U.S. base in the Al-Tanf region in eastern Homs, near the Iraqi border.

Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, confirmed the report.

- Top Negotiator: No Backdown on Iran’s Demands

The reluctance of the United States to remove all sanctions on Iran is the main challenge to reviving a 2015 nuclear pact, a senior Iranian official said on Sunday, as Western countries struck a hard line after the resumption of Vienna talks.

Talks on reinstating the nuclear pact broke off Friday, with both sides saying they would resume the following week, as European negotiators returned to their capitals to discuss two drafts summing up Iran’s demands.

- Thousands Flee as Volcano Kills Dozen in Indonesia

Rescuers were sifting through smoldering debris and thick mud in search of survivors a day after the highest volcano on Java island erupted with fury, killing at least 14 people with searing gas and ash.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- Macron Tour Reveals European Double Standards on Iran



- Investment in industrial, trade sectors up over 123% in 7 months

The Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade has approved 6.702 quadrillion rials (about $159.6 billion) of investment projects in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 -October 22), which shows a 133.3 percent rise compared to the last year’s same period.

- Iran strongly supports WHO in global health

Iran strongly supports the fundamental role of WHO in global health security and emergency response initiatives, Mohammad Hossein Nicknam, director of the International Affairs Department at the Ministry of Health, said.

