Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 5

- Baqeri Kani: Iran’s proposals for JCPOA ‘cannot be rejected’

Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani said the draft proposals he submitted during talks with world powers aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal “cannot be rejected”.

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera in the Austrian capital Vienna, Baqeri Kani said on Friday Iran would deliver a third proposal once the first two it handed over the previous day were accepted.

- Asian Youth Para Games: Iranians bag 29 medals on Day 3

The third day of the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain saw Iranians collect 29 medals, including 10 golds.

Iran dominated the first day of the athletics contests on Friday, grabbing 23 medals, while the country’s swimmers added six more to Iran’s tally.

- Saudi strikes on Yemen kill 16 civilians, including children

At least 16 civilians, including children, were killed in Saudi-led strikes in Yemen’s southwestern province of Ta’izz, local media reported, as Saudi Arabia kept bombing its southern impoverished neighbor in defiance of international calls to end the bloody war.

- Islamophobe in Cradle of Islam

French President Emmanuel Macron met Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman on Saturday for the final leg of a two-day Persian Gulf tour.

The two met in the Red Sea city of Jiddah, where the kingdom is in the midst of hosting a weekend of festivities. A series of events showcase the new non-oil sectors of entertainment, sports and tourism, with the first ever Formula One race and a pop concert by Justin Bieber, despite calls by rights groups for a boycott.

- Penobscots: Native Americans Who Were Scalped

Most Americans know Native Americans endured atrocities after the arrival of European settlers: wars, disease, stolen land.

But it’s far uglier than that.

- China: Western Democracy Brings Disaster

China’s Communist Party took American democracy to task on Saturday, sharply criticizing a global democracy summit being hosted by President Joe Biden next week and extolling the virtues of its governing system.

- Europe Shows its True Colors

Israel tries hacking Robert Malley’s mobile amid Vienna talks TEHRAN— According to various reports, an Israeli company named NSO has hacked into the iPhones of at least 9 employees of the U.S. State Department officials using a spyware, as well as attempting to hack the U.S. Special Envoy on Iran, Robert Malley’s mobile phone.

- Bank loans to economic sectors increase nearly 65%

The Iranian banking system has paid 12.41 quadrillion rials (over $295 billion) in loans to domestic economic sectors in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22), registering a 64.8-percent rise from the same period in the previous year, IRNA reported.

- Iran’s goals cannot be met by revival of the 2015 pact: researcher

A senior research fellow at the Middle East Institute of the National University of Singapore says the 2015 nuclear deal won’t bring economic benefits for Iran.

