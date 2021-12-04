Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 4

*** IRAN DAILY

- Iran says expects ‘logical response’ to its proposals on JCPOA

The seventh round of talks on the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, wrapped up in the Austrian capital Vienna on Friday, with Iran demanding “logical response” from world powers to its draft proposals to revive the accord.

After the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, Iranian lead negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani said other parties “were given the opportunity to consult” about Iran’s proposals that concerned two main issues facing the nuclear deal in their capitals, IRNA reported.

- Americans must leave region or will be forced to run away: Quds Force cmdr.

Americans must leave the region with humiliation or will be forced to flee under conditions worse than what they experienced in Afghanistan, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said.

- Esteghlal, Persepolis looking for early title charge in Tehran derby

Tehran archrivals Esteghlal and Persepolis will go head-to-head in the 97th capital derby at the Azadi Stadium today, seeking to maintain their early momentum in the Persian Gulf Pro League title race.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Unprepared, Uncooperative and Under Illusion

Negotiations in Vienna aimed at removing sanctions on Iran nuclear deal were suspended Friday as the Europeans’ lack of initiative in the face of the Iranian team’s “groundbreaking” proposals dragged down the process.

- Zionist Officers Injured in Palestinian Retaliation

Zionist forces on Friday shot and martyred a young Palestinian man amid tensions over the occupying regime’s settlement expansion and forced expulsion of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East al-Quds.

- France Pitches Mega Arms Sale to UAE

NICE, France (Dispatches) — France announced the signing Friday of a 16 billion-euro ($18 billion) armaments mega-contract for the sale of 80 of its upgraded Rafale warplanes to the United Arab Emirates.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian Constructive Proposals in Vienna Met With European Apathy

As Iran presented two drafts of agreements to the Joint Commission and P4+1 in Vienna, prospects of reaching a possible agreement between all sides seem more within reach. However, feeling at risk, the Israelis are trying to jeopardize the Vienna talks by making provocative remarks and visits to the countries opposing the JCPOA in its entirety.

- Tehran derby, an opportunity to rise for giants

Saturday’s Iran Professional League (IPL) matchday includes Tehran derby at Azadi Stadium, with giants Esteghlal and Persepolis doing battle.

- Iran allocates budget to promote exports to Syria

Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has said the country has allocated a special budget of $50 million to support the Iranian export companies active in the Syrian market, IRNA reported on Thursday.

