Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 30

-- Iran marks 11th anniversary of top nuclear scientist’s assassination

Iran marked the 11th anniversary of the assassination of its nuclear scientist, Majid Shahriari, on Monday.

Shahriari was one of several Iranian scientists assassinated in just over a decade, with Tehran pointing the finger at Israel and the United States.

-- President encourages expats to invest in Iran

President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi emphasized that Iranian expatriates should receive assurances that they can easily return home, set up businesses freely, and feel confident about making investment at home.

In an address to a gathering of Iranian traders residing in Turkmenistan, held in Ashgabat on Saturday evening, Raeisi said his government feels responsible for Iranians abroad, adding, “Iranians living abroad are citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran and our country’s embassies around the world should facilitate their travel, employment and investment in Iran.

-- Tourism bouncing back in Kashan, central Iran

Kashan tourism is returning to the boom period, said an official from the central Iranian city in Isfahan Province, referring to the improvement of vaccination rates against the COVID-19 disease and changing the city’s disease status from red to yellow.

In an exclusive interview with Iran Daily, head of Kashan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, Mehran Sarmadian, said all the accommodation centers in the city observe the health protocols, adding that the historical monuments reopened on September 18.

There have also been significant increases in visiting historic buildings open to the public, he said, adding that during the past eight months, 28,000 domestic and 298 foreign tourists have visited the city.

-- Official: Iraq Ready to Pay Back Debt to Iran

A spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity says his country is ready to pay back its debt for imports of gas and electricity to Iran.

“The Ministry of Electricity is ready to pay back its debts to Iran based on the agreement of the delegations that previously visited Tehran. They money is a weight on our shoulders that we have to pay to Iran,” Ahmed Musa told Baghdad al-Yawm news agency.

-- Palestinians Hail Iran Walkout During Zionist Speech

Palestinian resistance groups on Monday praised the Iranian delegation for walking out of a speech by a representative of the Zionist regime to the 143rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Madrid.

“Hamas highly appreciates the brave decision of the Iranian parliamentary delegation at the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s meeting to leave the session as soon as Member of the Knesset Avi Dichter took the podium on Sunday to deliver a speech,” senior official Ismail Radwan said in a statement.

-- Iran Come Third at World Taekwondo Women’s Open

Iranian women taekwondo team finished in third place at the first edition of the World Taekwondo Women’s Open Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With Russia topping the medal table of the historic Women’s Open Championships in Riyadh, second place went to Great Britain.

Iranian players won three medals in the competition.

-- Iran’s nuclear chief dismisses reports that talks with Grossi failed

Mohammad Eslami, chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), has dismissed as untrue claims that the recent talks in Tehran between Iran and IAEA director general Rafael Grossi failed. However, Eslami told reporters late on Friday, that some issues required more time to be finalized in talks between Iran and the IAEA.

Grossi held talks with Eslami and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Tuesday. Grossi described his talks in Tehran as constructive and said the IAEA is seeking to “continue and deepen our dialogue with the government of Iran.”

-- Iran unveils modern domestically-made customs equipment, systems

Iran unveiled a series of domestically produced smart customs systems and equipment on Monday in a ceremony attended by the country’s Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi and the Vice President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari, IRIB reported.

As reported, the unveiled equipment includes two container X-ray machines that have been indigenized by the experts at the Ministry of Defense in collaboration with knowledge-based companies and will be used in Shahid Rajaei Port in southern Hormozgan Province and Incheh-Boroun port in northern Golestan province.

-- Iraqi tour operators to visit Golestan on fam tour

A group of 10 Iraqi tour operators and travel agents along with their Iranian fellows are to commence a familiarization tour across the northern province of Golestan, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

The group will start a four-day familiarization tour on Tuesday with the aim of getting acquainted with the province’s tourism potential as a travel destination, Ahmad Tajari said on Monday.

