Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 1

-- Iranian products exhibition kicks off in Damascus

The second Iranian Products Exhibition kicked off in Damascus, with the participation of tens of commercial and industrial companies specializing in medical equipment, agricultural tools, oil and gas equipment, petrochemicals, food, textiles, and cars.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin, said that Syria was and still is an industrial country and possesses good infrastructure in the textile and food industries sector.

-- Iran eyes 1.2mbd of oil sales in next budget: Sources

Iran will count on 1.2 million barrels per day (mbd) of oil sales as a minimum target in a budget planned for next calendar year staring late March, according to sources close to the government and the Parliament in the country.

ILNA cited the sources as saying in a report that a draft budget planned to be submitted to the Iranian Parliament on December 6 would contain a target of at least $30 billion in annual oil export revenues for the Iranian government.

The report said the government will be able to issue extra debts if it failed to meet the oil sale target.

-- Elamite-era cuneiform inscription discovered in Ramhormuz, SW Iran

A cuneiform inscription related to the Elamite Period was discovered in the southwestern city of Ramhormuz, in Khuzestan Province, according to an official from the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department.

Commander of the protection unit of the ministry, Hassan Mehri, said on Monday that during a farming operation on personal property with a known identity, a cuneiform inscription was discovered and reported to the Ramhormuz County’s protection unit.

-- Economy Not Tied to Results of Vienna Talks

The head of the Plan and Budget Organization said Tuesday the Iranian administration will not wait for the Vienna negotiations to revive the economy which is being geared up for a growth rate of 8%.

Masoud Mirkazemi said during a meeting with Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian that Iran’s state budget for the fiscal Persian year of 1401, which starts on March 20, 2022, has been devised with the provision of sanctions being in place.

“The 1401 budget bill has been drafted on the assumption that the sanctions would continue. From the beginning, the government has said it has a plan for the economy and will not tie the people’s livelihood to the negotiations,” he said.

-- Iran’s Taremi Shortlisted for FIFA Puskas Award 2021

Porto forward Mehdi Taremi’s wonderful bicycle kick goal against Chelsea was shortlisted for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021.

The Iran star, whose effort in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal has already seen him win the UEFA.com Goal of the Season for 2020/21, will be aiming to succeed Korea Republic’s Son Heung-min as this year’s winner.

Taremi’s sensational effort came deep into added time in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg on April 13, though it was not enough to prevent Porto from being eliminated by the eventual winner.

-- Senior IRGC Commander Warns Enemies Against ‘Smallest Act of Aggression’

Commander of the Aerospace Division of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said on Tuesday that Iran is prepared to deliver a “harsh response” to even the slightest aggression by the country’s enemies.

“We will deliver a harsh response to the enemies’ smallest aggressive move,” Brigadier General Hajizadeh said.

“Today, Iran’s security and its missile and defensive power are stable and exemplary,” he added. He asserted that the country’s defensive prowess, including its missile and drone capabilities, had turned into “a thorn in the side” of the adversaries.

-- Gas transmission hits record high of 800 mcm/d

Gas transmission in Iran hit a new record of over 800 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) on November 21, Iranian Gas Transmission Company (IGTC)’s Managing Director Mehdi Jamshidi Dana announced.

The official said that due to the special position of the IGTC and the existence of potential capacities, the development of the gas transmission network is on the new agenda of this company.

-- 20% of homegrown COVID vaccines permitted for export

The Ministry of Health has issued a license to export 20 percent of the domestically produced coronavirus vaccines, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Given that the country’s need is met in terms of vaccination, the Ministry of Health approved to export 20 percent of domestically produced vaccines, Kamal Heydari, the deputy health minister, said.

“We intend to use domestic products in the reminder dose and measures have been taken in this regard,” he stated, adding, homegrown vaccines have good immunogenicity and efficacy to be booster doses.

-- Elamite clay tablet discovered in southwest Iran

A clay tablet, estimated to date from the Elamite era (c. 2700 – 539 BC), has recently been discovered in southwest Iran.

The tablet which bears cuneiform inscriptions was found during a cultivation process on a personal farm in Ramhormoz county [of Khuzestan province], a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage said on Monday.

“According to examinations conducted by experts of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, the object has been assessed to date from the Elamite era,” the police commander said, CHTN reported.

