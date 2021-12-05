Introducing Iran civilization at Moscow Book Fair

The book "Iran from the Beginning to Ayatollah Khomeini" was written by Alex Gromoff and an introduction by Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, which has been published by Ibn Sina Foundation.



Gromoff said in the unveiling ceremony that the book points to the issues that have not yet been heard by Russians; so, the text can be interesting for the Russian and help them get acquainted with culture and civilization of Iran.



He also tried to refer to Iranians' brilliant history especially what happened in Darband region, where was a bridge between Russia and Iran and it was part of Iranian territory earlier. The second edition of the book will presents information on contemporary history of Iran, including the Islamic Revolution and the eight-year sacred defense.



The Iranian ambassador said that the history and civilization of Iran is well-known at international level, adding that Iranians have been a pioneer nation in art, culture, civil and governance; so, the Russian people are invited to inspect Iranian artworks and history monuments.



Expressing gratitude to the Russian author, who has written the valuable book, he noted that the book presents a good introduction of Iranian civilization and history. Jalali also acknowledged that the Russian and Iranian people should learn more about culture and civilization of each other.



Hamid Hadavi, Managing Director of Ibn Sina Foundation, said that the book has been published to provide readers with a proper opportunity to become aware of Iranian history and civilization and attract them to be informed on post-Islam history in Iran especially after the Islamic Revolution.



The Moscow Non-Fiction Book Fair is being held from December 2 to 6 at Gostinyy Dvor exhibition complex in Moscow, capital city of Russia.

