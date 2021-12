In his message, President Raisi hoped that historical and strong relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Thailand would increase in line with the interests of the two countries' people.

At the end, the Pesident wished prosperity and success for the King and people of Thailand.

December 5 is named as National Day in Thailand. The day commemorates birthday anniversary of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

