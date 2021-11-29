Iranian FM explores bilateral, regional issues with UAE counterpart

During a phone talk on Monday, Amirabdollahian referred to the policies pursued by Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi regarding expansion of relations with neighboring and regional countries, including the United Arab Emirates and stressed that continuous consultations between the two countries is needed.

Iran's relations with the UAE were expanding, he said, noting that Tehran was determined to continue its consultations and cooperation with the friendly neighboring countries including the UAE.

The Iranian Foreign Minister further invited his UAE counterpart to visit Iran at his earliest possible opportunity.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, appreciated Iran’s efforts for establishing close and continuous talks with the UAE, and believed both countries efforts aimed at development of ties.

