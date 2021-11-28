Iran seeks result-oriented talks amid US maximum pressure failure

Joe Biden vowed during the 2020 US presidential elections that his administration would come back to the agreement officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but after nearly one year, the Biden administration is still dragging its feet to take a practical step toward reviving the international accord. The Biden administration has even followed his predecessor Donald Trump's policy of so-called maximum economic pressure on the Iranians.



Following six rounds of indirect talks in Vienna, Austria, to discuss the US return to the deal, the White House keeps on the failed policy, while they need to reach the conclusion that adhering to the path of Zionist regime will bear no fruit. The US administration should accept the reality that destructive advices of the regime would end up in losing two coming elections in the US in 2022 and 2024 for Congress and presidential race respectively.



The US' President Biden administration requires to heed to the consequences of the US withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018. Following the pullout and sabotage at Iranian nuclear facility in Natanz, Tehran scaled back its nuclear commitments and enriched uranium to 60 percent, while before that time the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported Iran's full compliance with the deal.



Therefore, the US administration should be well aware that any move against Iran and continued imposition of illegal sanctions on Iranians would backlash. The reaction has been also mentioned by Russia and China.



Beijing has backed Tehran's rights to acquire nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. China's foreign minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian that Beijing supports Iran to safeguard its legitimate rights when it comes to nuclear issue.



The Chinese FM also said that China understands Iran's rational demands, adding that the upcoming negotiations in Vienna, Austria, will have both new opportunities as well as challenges ahead of talks on revival of the JCPOA.



He went on to say that China is keen on cooperate with Iran aimed at confronting bullying policies and unilateralism by the US.



Moreover, the Islamic Republic has emphasized on the need for result-oriented talks, ruling out negotiation for the sake of negotiation.



Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has underlined that his administration will not retreat from Iranians' national interests, noting that his negotiating team will pursue lifting of sanctions concurrent with foiling embargo.



Now, the ball is in the US's court to give up reiterating cliché statements and stop violating United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 by lifting all illegal and cruel anti-Iran sanctions.

