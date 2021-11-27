PUIC stresses support for Palestinian people

Aqatehrani said on Saturday that the PUIC member states raised various issues, including Palestine issue and the necessity of Islamic parliaments' support of Palestinian, as well as observing human rights of immigrants.

He said that Palestinian people should be able to decide their fate and the occupier should be condemned.

The Iranian lawmaker said that he hoped that the Palestinian issues raised by the PUIC would be passed in Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting.

The 143rd IPU meeting is ongoing in Madrid, Spain.

A group of Iranian lawmakers, including Aqatehrani, have attended the meeting.

