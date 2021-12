Amirabdollahian wrote on his Instagram account on Saturday that the UK's decision to declare the popular resistance movement of Hamas a terrorist organization is condemned.

The rights of Palestinians cannot be trampled on by distorting facts, he added.

He underscored that the only political solution for Palestine lies in holding a referendum among all indigenous residents (Muslim, Jewish, and Christian).

