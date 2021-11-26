Iran expresses sympathy over Russian mine disaster

Khatibzadeh wrote on his Twitter account that Iran expresses sympathy with families of the victims of the heartbreaking incident that left more than 50 people.

At least 52 people were killed in a gas leak in a Siberian coal mine on Thursday, including six rescuers.

The explosion in Listvyazhnaya mine was one of Russia's worst mining catastrophes since Soviet era.

Reports said that miners had suffocated when a ventilation shaft became filled with gas. Russian state television reported that prosecutors believe there had been a methane blast.

Three people, including the director of the mine and his deputy, have been detained on suspicion of violating safety regulations.

The death toll comprised 11 miners already confirmed dead, 35 others who had been reported missing, and the six rescue workers.

Dozens of miners were treated in hospital, at least some of them for smoke inhalation and four were in critical condition.

The coal-producing region of Kemerovo, roughly 3,500 km (2,200 miles) east of Moscow, has suffered fatal mining accidents for years.

285 people had been inside the mine when smoke spread through the ventilation shaft. Russian authorities announced that 239 people had gone up to the surface.

1424

