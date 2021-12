During the phone conversation, the Amirabdollahian exchanged views with the deputy prime minister and the foreign minister of Turkmenistan, Raşit Meredow on bilateral relations and the ECO summit to be held in Ashgabat.

Amirabdollahian conveyed the greetings of Iran’s President to the President of Turkmenistan and announced his readiness to cooperate in holding this summit successfully.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish