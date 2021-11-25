Nov 25, 2021, 9:32 PM
Iranian envoy meets with Slovenian Mufti

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Ambassador to Ljubljana Kazem Shafei met on Thursday with Mufti and head of Islamic community of Slovenia Nevzet Porić to explore expansion of ties.

The two sides discussed the ways to expand cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Community of Slovenia.

Shafei underlined Iran’s principled stance in supporting Muslims around the world, mentioning Iran’s historical role in backing Muslims in the Balkans.

Porić, in his part, praised Iran’s support and said that the Muslims in the Balkans would never forget assistance of Iranian people and government in the 1990s.

