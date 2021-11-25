Nov 25, 2021, 9:16 PM
Iranian girl wins 3rd place in Riyadh world Taekwondo championship

Tehran, IRNA – Kosar Asaseh who represents Iran in the World Taekwondo Women's Open Championships in Riyadh won the third place on Thursday.

The competitions began on Wednesday in the Green Halls sports complex in Saudi capital, Riyadh and will continue for three days.

Saeedeh Nasiri (-46 kg), Kosar Asaseh (-62 kg), Narges Mirnourollahi (-62 kg) and Zeynab Esmaeli (-73 kg) represent Iran in the competitions.

Kosar Asaseh won the bronze medal after she was defeated 7-6 by a Czech Taekwondoka in the third round.

Before that fight, Asaseh won over the seasoned Canadian Taekwondo athlete with the astonishing result of 15-5.

A 2018 European championship bronze medal holder from Greece who was expected to face Asaseh in her first fight dropped out, allowing Asaseh to succeed to the next fight.

