Iran ranks 1st in 2021 World Deaf Taekwondo, Karate Championships

The Karate Deaf World Championship finals were held in the presence of the Head of the President’s Office Gholam-Hossein Esmaili and the Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Hamid Sajjadi.

Taekwondo and Karate teams from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, Thailand and Malaysia ranked 2nd to 7th in the international games respectively.

The two sets of world competitions were held in different halls of the same sports complex, and they both ended with Iran’s championship.

