Minister highlights Iran’s EAEU observer membership

In an interview on Sunday, Atabak emphasized that Iran’s inclusion is crucial due to the large economies of the member states and the Union’s $900 billion global trade volume.

He revealed that talks with high-ranking officials, including Armenia's deputy prime minister, were conducted during the meeting, focusing on expanding mutual cooperation.

Referring to an Iran-EAEU free trade agreement recently approved by Iran's parliament and ratified by legislative bodies of the union’s member countries – Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia – Atabak stated: "This agreement solidifies Iran’s participation in the EAEU’s activities, granting us access to all Union sessions to exchange economic and trade data."

Highlighting the need for facilitating private sector engagement within EAEU countries, he said that Iran’s exports to these countries have significantly increased in recent months, but there’s still untapped potential.

The minister concluded that the free trade agreement can multiply Iran’s trade exchanges with EAEU nations.

