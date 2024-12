In a post on X, the president on Sunday offered his condolences to the people and government of India as well as the late prime minister’s family.

Pezeshkian also said in his post that Mr. Singh was a prudent leader for India and a great supporter for its ties with Iran.

Singh led India from 2004 to 2014, becoming one of the longest-serving prime ministers of the country.

He died on Thursday aged 92. A state funeral was held for him on Saturday.

4194