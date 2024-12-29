Palestinians in Gaza launch fresh rocket attacks on Zionist settlements

The military said that the rockets were fired on Sunday, with one of them landing in uninhabited areas. It also said two more rockets were intercepted, but provided no details about the rest.

According to the Israeli regime’s military, the rocket fire from Gaza set off sirens in Sderot and Nir Am towns. Israeli TV Channel 12 said four rockets were fired towards Sderot alone.

The media outlet also said that the Sunday projectiles were fired from the northeastern city of Beit Hanoun. That’s the same city from where two missiles were also launched towards Israeli-occupied territories on Saturday.

Israeli media on Saturday described the rocket fire from Beit Hanoun as surprising, citing repeated military offensives by the regime against resistance fighters there in the past months.

The latest missile attacks by Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza come as the Israeli regime has time and again claimed that it has destroyed their military capabilities and killed or arrested their fighters.

The regime invaded Gaza on October 7, 2023 with the stated goal of annihilating Hamas resistance movement.

Nearly 15 months on, Israel has not achieved its goal, as Hamas continues to fight the regime, alongside other resistance groups.

The war has so far killed at least 45,514 people and injured 108,189 others in Gaza, according to the latest figures by the Health Ministry there. Most of the casualties are women and children.

4194