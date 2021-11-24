Iran’s seven-month trade with ECO member countries grows 48.5%

Ruhollah Latifi said on Wednesday that some 20.3 million tons of goods worth $9.233 million were traded between Iran and the 15-member organization during the mentioned period which showed a 43% growth in terms of tonnage and 48.5% increase in value terms.

Some 17.4 million tons of goods worth $6.03 million were the share of Iran’s exports to the bloc while the exports of ECO member countries to Iran accounted for 2.88 million tons worth $3.3 million, the official said.

He said that Turkey imported some $3.39 million worth of goods which accounted for 56% of Iran’s total exports to the bloc during the seven-month period.

Afghanistan (with $1.12 million worth of imports) and Pakistan (with $655 million) were respectively the second and third destinations for the Iranian goods.

9341**7129

