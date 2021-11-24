Nov 24, 2021, 7:03 PM
Iran’s seven-month trade with ECO member countries grows 48.5%

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s trade volume with the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) during the first seven months of the fiscal year (March 21 – October 22) posted a 48.5% growth in comparison to last year’s corresponding period, according to the spokesman of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Ruhollah Latifi said on Wednesday that some 20.3 million tons of goods worth $9.233 million were traded between Iran and the 15-member organization during the mentioned period which showed a 43% growth in terms of tonnage and 48.5% increase in value terms.  

Some 17.4 million tons of goods worth $6.03 million were the share of Iran’s exports to the bloc while the exports of ECO member countries to Iran accounted for 2.88 million tons worth $3.3 million, the official said.   

He said that Turkey imported some $3.39 million worth of goods which accounted for 56% of Iran’s total exports to the bloc during the seven-month period.

Afghanistan (with $1.12 million worth of imports) and Pakistan (with $655 million) were respectively the second and third destinations for the Iranian goods.

