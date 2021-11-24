Raisi to leave for Turkmenistan to attend ECO summit

President Raisi who has been invited by Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow will head a high political and economic delegation to Ashgabat.

He is expected to explain Iran's stances and proposals on strengthening regional and international relations, especially on removing obstacles against and increasing the level of cooperation between ECO member states.

The President will also have meetings with counterparts to explore the expansion of bilateral ties.

Furthermore, Raisi will meet Iranian economic agents and residents in Turkmenistan.

The ECO is a regional organization consisting of Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and the Azerbaijan Republic as full members.

The 15th ECO summit will be held on Sunday, hosted by Turkmenistan as the rotating president of the organization.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish